Oilers 50/50 ends soon and the huge main jackpot just hit $3.4M

The mammoth Edmonton Oilers 50/50 raffle is about to bow out for Round 3 against the Dallas Stars, and the main jackpot just surged past a cool $3,400,000.
On top of some serious money to be won, the Round 3 50/50 raffle will support organizations such as Make-A-Wish Canada, the YMCA of Northern Alberta and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s initiative, Every Kid Deserves a Shot.
JACKPOT DRAW TONIGHT
The total pot for this round of the Kids in Oil Country #Oilers Playoffs 50/50 has surpassed $3.25 million with the grand prize draw at 11pm!
You could also win a Ford Maverick as well as other early-bird prizes today!
May 29, 2024
The multi-day raffle will run until 11 pm following Game 4, and the current raffle already featured a ton of wicked early-bird prizes, including gift cards, multiple cash prizes, hockey tickets, a Ford Bronco Sport and a Ford Maverick.
A new addition to this year’s 50/50 is the option to buy a $20 playoff bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26 — after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The current Oilers Playoff Bonus jackpot has blown past a whopping $2.6 million, and that is some BIG money. We can only imagine what the grand total will be!
Those who buy $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet for Play Alberta.
Oilers fans go absolutely bananas for the raffle, with the Round 2 jackpot growing to nearly $4.6 million, and the lucky winner taking home more than $2.28 million.
If you have full-blown playoff fever, check out our roundup of ways to enjoy the games for free or cheap in Edmonton. Go, Oilers, go!