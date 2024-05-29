SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers 50/50 ends soon and the huge main jackpot just hit $3.4M

May 29 2024, 9:03 pm
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

The mammoth Edmonton Oilers 50/50 raffle is about to bow out for Round 3 against the Dallas Stars, and the main jackpot just surged past a cool $3,400,000.

On top of some serious money to be won, the Round 3 50/50 raffle will support organizations such as Make-A-Wish Canada, the YMCA of Northern Alberta and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s initiative, Every Kid Deserves a Shot.

The multi-day raffle will run until 11 pm following Game 4, and the current raffle already featured a ton of wicked early-bird prizes, including gift cards, multiple cash prizes, hockey tickets, a Ford Bronco Sport and a Ford Maverick.

A new addition to this year’s 50/50 is the option to buy a $20 playoff bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26 — after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The current Oilers Playoff Bonus jackpot has blown past a whopping $2.6 million, and that is some BIG money. We can only imagine what the grand total will be!

Those who buy $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet for Play Alberta.

Oilers fans go absolutely bananas for the raffle, with the Round 2 jackpot growing to nearly $4.6 million, and the lucky winner taking home more than $2.28 million.

If you have full-blown playoff fever, check out our roundup of ways to enjoy the games for free or cheap in Edmonton. Go, Oilers, go!

