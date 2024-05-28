Start times for remainder of Oilers-Stars series announced

The NHL has announced the start times for the final three games of the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars series.

With the Stars leading the series 2-1, it remains to be seen as to whether or not there will be a Game 6 and 7. That said, if there is, this is how the final two games, along with a guaranteed Game 5, will look.

Game 5: Friday, May 31 (6:30 pm MT) Edmonton at Dallas

Game 6: Sunday, Jun 2 (6 pm MT) Dallas at Edmonton

Game 7: Tuesday, Jun 4 (6:30 pm MT) Edmonton at Dallas

Start times set for 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs Western Conference Final Games 5, 6 and 7. https://t.co/8KVXuMEYHz pic.twitter.com/sqVOynQ4Br — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 28, 2024



The start times in this series have been a sigh of relief for Oilers fans, who were quickly getting fed up with the late starts they were forced to endear through the opening two rounds.

Oilers fans were well aware their team had their work cut out for them entering the Western Conference Final, and that has certainly been the case so far. After a big overtime win in Game 1, they have dropped the last two. To their credit, all three have been tight games, with the Oilers even having held a 2-0 lead in Game 3 last night.

The Oilers were able to pull out a spilt on the road in this series, and will be hoping they can do the same tomorrow night to get things evened back up heading to Dallas. Puck drop in what is sure to be a thrilling Game 4 is set for 6:30 pm MT.