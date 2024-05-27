Ben Stelter Fund gets Dallas donations after DJ apology to Oilers fans

It appears the Ben Stelter Fund is getting an influx of donations from Dallas Stars fans after their DJ sent out an apology to the Edmonton Oilers over the weekend.

This all started in the aftermath of Game 2 when the in-house DJ for the Stars, who goes by Shippy, decided to play “La Bamba” in an apparent attempt to troll the Oilers after the loss. This strategy is normal for Shippy and he has been doing it for every other team throughout most of the season.

The move angered some Edmonton fans, who pointed out that the Oilers use that song as a way to celebrate the lives of longtime locker-room assistant Joey Moss and superfan Ben Stelter. When Shippy found out about this, he posted an apology on social media.

He also donated to the Ben Stelter Fund and encouraged other Stars fans to do the same, and the results have been incredible.

I’m not going to play it but I do love the idea of Stars fans supporting @BenStelterFund! https://t.co/qf7WwSpuyn — WCF Shippy (@ShippySpins) May 26, 2024

According to a report from Global News’ Caley Gibson, the Ben Stelter Fund has received over $1000 in donations from people in Dallas since the DJ sent out the apology. These donations range from $5 to as much as $500.

The story of Ben’s connection with the Oilers can be traced back to the 2021-22 season when he was one of the lucky kids to join the team before a regular season game as the Scotiabank skater. At the time, Ben was just five years old and battling glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

His appearance on the ice led to him becoming a mainstay around the Oilers for the rest of the season and an inspiration for the team as they embarked on a long playoff run to the Western Conference Final. His catchphrase throughout it all was “Play La Bamba Baby” which was a reference to the team’s newly adopted win song that paid tribute to Joey Moss. The song has been intertwined with the two ever since.

Unfortunately, Ben passed away later that summer as a result of his cancer. His parents went on to create the Ben Stelter Fund, which aims at helping families of kids with cancer.

All of this was not known to Shippy when he played the song after the Stars’ Game 2 victory and instead of dwelling on the mistake, it seems like he has turned it into a positive as he rallied Stars fans around the charity.

The surge of kindness comes at the perfect time, as Monday marks what would have been Ben’s eighth birthday. The playoffs are known for the animosity created between fanbases, but it seems like Ben’s memory has been able to bridge gaps and bring people together like nothing else could.

His father, Mike Stelter, sent out a post earlier today in memory of his late son.

Happy Birthday, Benny Boy! You would have been 8 years old today. I don’t have the words to describe how much I miss you. For Ben’s birthday, please consider making a donation in any amount to the Ben Stelter Foundation. https://t.co/pJ6FtATirY#FightLikeBen #oilers #yeg pic.twitter.com/k5JEeDMWYp — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) May 27, 2024

Edmonton will try to end the day right by having La Bamba ring throughout Rogers Place to celebrate an Oilers’ victory in Game 3.