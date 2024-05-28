"Probably a Stars fan": Edmonton Oilers cake design has fans cackling

A photo of a cake depicting a very rough sketch of the Edmonton Oilers logo at a local grocery store has fans cackling at the so-bad-its-almost-good design.

The photo, which was posted to X, was reportedly taken at a Safeway location in Sherwood Park.

Art is, of course, subjective, and this cake design gives us flashbacks to elementary school during the Oilers’ 2006 cup run. We were furiously drawing logos on every piece of paper we could find as the playoff energy swept the city.

Though many found the unsophisticated design endearing, many others were quick to crack jokes at the cake’s expense.

Probably a Dallas Stars fan. — Emily Hall (@Pooks_rutherfor) May 26, 2024

it’s charming in a way, like a 5 year old’s drawing 😅

I want to hang it on the fridge — x – sʜʀᴏᴏᴍsᴀᴜᴄᴇ │ ㊶ ᴍɪᴋᴇ ꜱᴍɪᴛʜ 🐐 #1 FAN (@ShroomSauce) May 26, 2024

This cake was definitely made by a woman named Brenda and she could not even today. Respect. — Kappy Franchise (@KappoSport) May 26, 2024

Stayed away from copyright infringement 🤣 — Ralph In The Ridge 🇨🇦 (@RalphInTheRidge) May 26, 2024

Now hiring grades 1 -2 to decorate cakes from 12 till 4pm every Saturday — Flosser (@papafloss) May 26, 2024

That’s like an episode of Nailed It — x – Taryn 🦊 (@tarynor) May 26, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are currently 1-2 in the Western Conference Final series against the Dallas Stars and will play Game 4 in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 29, at 6:30 pm MST.

What do you think of the cake? Let us know in the comments.