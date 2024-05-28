FoodSportsHockeyDessertsOilersGrocery

"Probably a Stars fan": Edmonton Oilers cake design has fans cackling

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
May 28 2024, 10:18 pm
"Probably a Stars fan": Edmonton Oilers cake design has fans cackling
@THP780/X | Bob Frid-Usa Today Sports

A photo of a cake depicting a very rough sketch of the Edmonton Oilers logo at a local grocery store has fans cackling at the so-bad-its-almost-good design.

The photo, which was posted to X, was reportedly taken at a Safeway location in Sherwood Park.

 

 

 

 

 

Art is, of course, subjective, and this cake design gives us flashbacks to elementary school during the Oilers’ 2006 cup run. We were furiously drawing logos on every piece of paper we could find as the playoff energy swept the city.

Though many found the unsophisticated design endearing, many others were quick to crack jokes at the cake’s expense.

The Edmonton Oilers are currently 1-2 in the Western Conference Final series against the Dallas Stars and will play Game 4 in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 29, at 6:30 pm MST.

What do you think of the cake? Let us know in the comments.

