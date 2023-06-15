EventsConcerts

Two massive music festivals are taking over Edmonton this weekend

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen

Jun 15 2023, 5:57 pm
@soundtrackyeg/Instagram │ nednapa/Shutterstock


If you’re wondering where all that noise is coming from this weekend, it’s likely the two massive music festivals that are taking place in Edmonton.

It’s going to be a blast this weekend with the city hosting two fantastic music festivals: Rock the District, featuring classic rock music, and Soundtrack Music Festival, which includes all the hits of the 2000s and beyond.

Bringing a number of music superstars of the last decade and beyond for a mix of sounds and tastes to please any music fan, Soundtrack Music Festival is set to take over Kinsmen Park on June 16 and 17.

This year, Nelly, Third Eye Blind, Mother Mother, T.I., and Ashanti are just some of the incredible artists who will hit the stage at Kinsmen Park. Soundtrack Music Festival has been an annual event since 2018, with its inaugural year featuring Goo Goo Dolls, Blind Melon, and TLC.

All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the Kinsmen Club of Edmonton and support various local Edmonton charities, so you can have fun for a good cause.

Taking over the ICE District this weekend is Rock the District, which is in its first year as a festival. Edmonton’s new classic rock festival will feature a ton of legendary acts, including Glass Tiger, Loverboy, April Wine, Prism, Helix, and many more.

The festival will take over Fan Park at the ICE District from June 16 to 18. Fan Park is becoming a hotspot for festivals. The area recently hosted Sustainival, a carnival run on renewable energy.

Oilers Entertainment Group partnered with Sask Entertainment Group (SEG), the team behind Rock the River, Saskatchewan’s classic rock festival, to produce this festival.

