Is it possible that Edmonton will ever become a Michelin Guide destination?

It’s definitely a possibility, especially since it recently launched in Toronto and Vancouver.

The restaurant selection is typically based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

Some people think YEG deserves a few stars, while others don’t really care at all. Edmonton has some fantastic restaurants and it’s always nice to get recognition on a world stage.

But which restaurants would, or should, get a star?

We recently asked our followers on Dished Instagram to answer a simple foodie question: what Edmonton restaurants deserve a Michelin star?

With the most number of votes, Wilfred’s was the top choice for Edmonton diners. That does make sense as the restaurant has been a staple spot in the city and one of our favourite spots as well.

Located in a historic 100-year-old heritage building made of brick, this spot serves modern diner-style food, whether it’s for brunch or “not brunch.”

Some of the other YEG restaurants that many people suggested include Pip, a fully engaged dining experience, Sabor, a plant-forward and family-style eatery, and Japanais Bistro, making made-from-scratch Indian dishes.

Leopold’s Tavern, Yarrow, Bodega, Rosewood Foods, Bar Bricco, and Uccellino all came up as well in the answers.

Do these Edmonton spots deserve to be checked out by the team at Michelin?

We think so, and while we agree with all of the suggestions listed here, we would also love to see The Marc, Sofra Turkish Restaurant, Beira, Woodwork, and Hanjan considered.

Do you agree with our followers?