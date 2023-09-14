Often is a new (and mysterious) restaurant opening soon in Edmonton.

Located in the historic McLeod Building, this new spot is officially opening on Saturday, September 16. It’ll be open from 5 pm to 2 am.

The entire concept is hidden in secrecy, with Instagram posts captioned with lines like “when the moon rises, so does the energy,” and “from delicious food to vibrant nightlife, We got everything you need for an unforgettable summer night.”

The entire food and drink menu is also hidden in secrecy and we can’t wait to see it.

And remember, this spot promises to be “where culinary arts meet exotic ambiance.”

Stay tuned to find out what this spot is all about, or better yet, try it out when it officially opens this weekend.

Will it become one of the best restaurants in the city? We have no idea but we certainly hope so.

Often

Address: 10134 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram