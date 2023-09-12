FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Nove Nine Diner: Inside Calgary's riverside spot for high tea

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Sep 12 2023, 6:40 pm
Nove Nine Diner: Inside Calgary's riverside spot for high tea
@noveninediner/Instagram

Nove Nine Diner is a cafe situated beside the Bow River, near Parkdale, specializing in serving English-style breakfast.

It’s a unique concept that also serves brunch, lunch, and dinner options that include curry bowls, comfort food like burgers, and a high tea experience.

For many in the area, it’s a cozy, tucked-away spot with a shaded patio and a number of different dishes to suit all tastes.

Dished recently visited the cafe and restaurant and enjoyed the high tea, along with a number of other brunch dishes. We missed many of the dinner options, like mango feta salad, honey chili cauliflower, and the Rueben sandwich, to name a few.

We started the experience with a freshly brewed cup of tea, brought out in a large box with plenty of options, like Earl Grey or Blue Goji Berry.

Nove Nine Diner

Dished Calgary

The opened cage of high tea sweets and sandwiches then came out. it included frozen cream puffs, macarons, butter tarts, strawberry shortcake, and lemon squares. For sandwiches, there was a chicken with mango chutney, an egg salad, a cucumber with cream cheese, and a turkey with caramelized apple.

Nove Nine Diner

Dished Calgary

For larger dishes, we tried one sweet and one savoury option.

We had the traditional eggs Benedict served on cheese biscuits and a stack of pancakes covered in peanut butter candy, chocolate and caramel sauce, and a hazelnut spread.

Nove Nine Diner

Dished Calgary

pancakes

Dished Calgary

People looking for a new and fun experience could definitely consider this spot in YYC.

Next time we visit? We are definitely saving room for the chickpea curry and rice. And if you’re feeling Mediterranean instead… may we suggest Porch?

Nove Nine Diner

Address: 3303 3rd Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram

