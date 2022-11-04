A Look Inside: $6.2M Edmonton mansion with eight bathrooms and six fireplaces (PHOTOS)

It’s one of the most expensive homes on the market in Edmonton and this mansion truly elevates elegant living.

The home with all its six bedrooms and eight bathrooms could be yours if you have *just* $6,200,000 hanging out in your bank account.

Its listing touts it as “Edmonton’s Magnum Opus” and it’s easy to see why, with the mansion in southwest Edmonton holding a wild amount of unique features.

When you enter the home you’ll be wowed at the Mcmow art glass from Florida that adorns the grand entry, granite that was imported from Portugal, German cabinetry, an oxidized copper wall feature and an art-designed sushi bar.

The hardwood is also from the Congo in Africa, imported Italian glass tile and chandeliers imported from renowned artists. The house has everything that is enchanting!

The kitchen has all the top grade appliances as you’d expect for the perfect entertaining and dining spot, and a metal fence encases the exterior of the home with a private gate designed and shipped from Poland helps accent the properties gardens.

The listing claims the property has undergone landscaping to the tune of a jawdropping $1,000,000, so you best get out and enjoy that backyard, with its four fireplaces and all!

The home also has a theatre, sports memorabilia room, an elevator, and an outdoor living space with heaters, roll shutters, and screen.

There is ample parking space for six cars, five air conditioning units, and six gas fireplaces in the home too.

If that’s not enough for you, there is also a fully self-contained nanny suite as well. Incredible!