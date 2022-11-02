7-Eleven Canada launched its very first licensed restaurant format outpost in Edmonton last year. It was received very well by locals, and today, the mega-popular convenience store is expanding the concept.

Launching today, Wednesday, November 2, 7-Eleven Canada will have three more locations, all in Edmonton, that will officially become licensed restaurants.

So what does “licensed restaurant format” mean exactly?

Adult customers can order beer and wine at a 7-Eleven!

This applies to takeout, home delivery, and most interestingly, inside the remodelled dining areas for a dine-in experience. Food on the menu here includes items like chicken wings, strips, sandwiches, potato wedges, pizza, Big Bite Hotdogs, hot and cold sandwiches, and more.

Alcohol products that will be available in these new spaces include chilled beer, local craft products, as well as a variety of wines, seltzers, and coolers.

“We’re pleased to expand our licensed restaurant format to more communities in Alberta after receiving positive feedback from our original location in Edmonton,” said Marc Goodman, vice president and general manager of 7-Eleven Canada, in a media release.

“For more than fifty years, 7-Eleven Canada has continued to innovate to better serve the communities we’re a part of. We’re proud to invest in these communities, create new jobs, and contribute to the economy,” Goodman added.

The first licensed restaurant format opened in December 2021 at 14110 127 St NW. These three new YEG locations can be found at 6975 Ellerslie Road, 8210-160th Avenue, and 1704 Mill Woods Road.

There are plans for more Canadian expansion as well, with “more on the way.”

All of the staff who will be handling any alcohol are ProServe trained.