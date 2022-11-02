NewsTravel Deals

9 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $400 roundtrip

Puerto Vallarta (Diego Grandi/Shutterstock)

We all need an escape from the snowy weather in Edmonton, and luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from YEG.

With the holidays quickly approaching, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up nine warm spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months approach.

So don’t put that sunscreen away just yet — you might be needing it!

Los Angeles, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Discover Los Angeles (@discoverla)

Dates: November 27 to December 4
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $167 roundtrip

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Dates: November 26 to December 2
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $337 roundtrip

Phoenix, Arizona

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Phoenix (@visitphoenix)

Dates: November 27 to December 6
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $136 roundtrip

Las Vegas, Nevada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Las Vegas (@vegas)

Dates: November 26 to December 2
Airline: Swoop
Cost: $134 roundtrip

San Jose, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit San Jose (@visitsanjose)

Dates: November 24 to December 1
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $156 roundtrip

Orlando, Florida

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Orlando (@visitorlando)

Dates: November 20 to November 26
Airline: Air Canada
Cost: $394 roundtrip

San Francisco, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by San Francisco (@onlyinsf)

Dates: November 24 to December 1
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $156 roundtrip

San Diego, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by San Diego (@visitsandiego)

Dates: November 21 to November 30
Airline: WestJet
Cost: $360 roundtrip

San José del Cabo, Mexico

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Cabos (@loscabostourism)

Dates: November 26 to December 3
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $286 roundtrip

