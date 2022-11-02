9 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $400 roundtrip

We all need an escape from the snowy weather in Edmonton, and luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from YEG.

With the holidays quickly approaching, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up nine warm spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months approach.

So don’t put that sunscreen away just yet — you might be needing it!

Los Angeles, California

Dates: November 27 to December 4

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $167 roundtrip

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Dates: November 26 to December 2

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $337 roundtrip

Phoenix, Arizona

Dates: November 27 to December 6

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $136 roundtrip

Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: November 26 to December 2

Airline: Swoop

Cost: $134 roundtrip

San Jose, California

Dates: November 24 to December 1

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $156 roundtrip

Orlando, Florida

Dates: November 20 to November 26

Airline: Air Canada

Cost: $394 roundtrip

San Francisco, California

Dates: November 24 to December 1

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $156 roundtrip

San Diego, California

Dates: November 21 to November 30

Airline: WestJet

Cost: $360 roundtrip

San José del Cabo, Mexico

Dates: November 26 to December 3

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $286 roundtrip