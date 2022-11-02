9 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $400 roundtrip
We all need an escape from the snowy weather in Edmonton, and luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from YEG.
With the holidays quickly approaching, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up nine warm spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months approach.
So don’t put that sunscreen away just yet — you might be needing it!
Los Angeles, California
View this post on Instagram
Dates: November 27 to December 4
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $167 roundtrip
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
View this post on Instagram
Dates: November 26 to December 2
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $337 roundtrip
Phoenix, Arizona
View this post on Instagram
Dates: November 27 to December 6
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $136 roundtrip
Las Vegas, Nevada
View this post on Instagram
Dates: November 26 to December 2
Airline: Swoop
Cost: $134 roundtrip
San Jose, California
View this post on Instagram
Dates: November 24 to December 1
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $156 roundtrip
Orlando, Florida
View this post on Instagram
Dates: November 20 to November 26
Airline: Air Canada
Cost: $394 roundtrip
San Francisco, California
View this post on Instagram
Dates: November 24 to December 1
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $156 roundtrip
San Diego, California
View this post on Instagram
Dates: November 21 to November 30
Airline: WestJet
Cost: $360 roundtrip
San José del Cabo, Mexico
View this post on Instagram
Dates: November 26 to December 3
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $286 roundtrip