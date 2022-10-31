A Look Inside: Edmonton mansion with golf course, river views for $5.5M (PHOTOS)

If being near a river and a golf course is on your must-have list when it comes to a home, this mansion in Edmonton would likely be your dream home.

If you got deep pockets, and we mean really deep pockets, it could be yours for a staggering $5,500,000 million dollars.

You might also like: Toque time: Snow is on the way for a wide swath of Alberta this week

Lottery winner had a wild week as baby was born two days after big win

Alberta named a top travel destination for 2023 by National Geographic

Its listing touts that the estate property is situated on more than two acres of property within city limits, with the home boasting four bedrooms and five bathrooms across more than 8,300 square feet of living space.

The home, which was built in 2006, overlooks the North Saskatchewan River and the Windermere Golf & Country Club and is “built like a castle” thanks to its solid concrete construction throughout its main floor.

The main floor includes a rundle stone feature fireplace wall flowing through to the upper level, a sunroom with stunning views, a custom kitchen with high-end appliances and granite, and a sprawling primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite.

Other neat features of the home include air conditioning, an elevator, and a German imported clay tile roof.

The property also has two double-car garages, an upper balcony to soak in the dazzling River Valley views, and a walkout basement that’s complete with a second kitchen.

“This estate truly sets the gold standard for living in Edmonton,” the listing touts, and honestly we agree.

With such immense space in the home and in the backyard, this mansion seems to be a real gem tucked away in Edmonton. Catch us dreaming of ever living here and checking our lottery tickets, too.