An Edmonton distillery is giving the wildly popular Pink Whitney a run for its money, launching a new summer spirit.

Pink Whitney, of course, is the pink, lemon-flavoured vodka drink distilled by New Amsterdam Vodka and inspired by NHL player Ryan Whitney.

But now Pink Josee has burst on the booze scene and brings a passionfruit and peach punch vodka layered with craft lemonade and is looking to be a summer staple for cocktails or a great pick-me-up on ice.

We even think it surpasses the other brand, but you can be the judge of that!

Hansen only made 500 bottles of Pink Josee, so act fast if you want to get your hands on this delicious creation.

Daily Hive chatted with the folks at Hansen and don’t worry — if the demand is strong enough (which, the Pink Josee is ridiculously good) they’ll be making more batches. Music to our ears!

They make everything at the distillery using locally sourced ingredients and you can visit for an amazing tour and tasting at the distillery.

The crew at Hansen whipped up a gorgeous cocktail with the Pink Josee, it was like summer in a glass. Downright delicious!

You can find the distillery at 17412 111th Avenue NW and if you can’t make it, you can shop the products on its online store.

It also offers curbside pickup or Canada-wide shipping is available if you order online.

Hansen Distillery

Address: 17412 111st Avenue NW

Instagram