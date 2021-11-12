Edmonton distillery launches new special holiday liqueur

An Edmonton distillery, known for its holiday liqueur releases, is set to wow your tastebuds with the boozy taste of a Christmas favourite.

Hansen Distillery, located on 17412 111 Avenue, launched its “Gingerbread Cookie Cream Liqueur” on November 12.

Hansen is no stranger to holiday releases. Last year it released a salted caramel cream liqueur, with demand so high people lined up out the door to get their hands on it.

According to the distillery, the first batch of the salted caramel dream sold out in just a couple of days. And so did the following three restocks until the item was added to their regular inventory this year, becoming one of their best sellers.

If you can’t get your hands on a bottle of the “Gingerbread Cookie Cream Liqueur” ASAP, don’t worry. The distillery says they have doubled their inventory following the demand of last holiday season.

Who knows, maybe it will become a year-round staple too.

Maybe leave a bottle out for Santa to enjoy as he heads back at the North Pole. He deserves it!