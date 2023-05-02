Cool down: Edmonton is set to see a nearly 20°C temperature drop soon 

This week is looking to be a scorcher in Edmonton; however, a cool down is on the way and temperatures are set to drop by nearly 20°C.

The lower temperatures will hopefully help tame the high fire risk Edmonton and the surrounding area has seen, with wildfires west of the city threatening homes and a blaze lighting up just off the Anthony Henday yesterday afternoon.

Heck, Edmonton was forecasted to be hotter than some cities in Texas yesterday, so the heat this early May is pretty wild.

The heat is expected to stick around for the rest of the workweek, with a run of 26°C for Wednesday, 28°C for Thursday, and 25°C for Friday.

Looking towards the start of the end of the weekend, the forecast from The Weather Network plummets on Sunday, with a daytime high of just 10°C and an overnight low of 9°C.

So make some plans and be sure to enjoy the warmth moving its way into the city before it leaves this weekend.

We suggest hitting up some great patios in the city and gathering up some friends to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2 action this week.

As for the weather this May in Alberta, a new forecast is hinting at a warm and sunny one, too.