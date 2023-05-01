Hundreds told to leave their homes as wildfires west of Edmonton rage

Wildfires west of Edmonton have forced more residents to evacuate their homes near the blaze, according to a new Alberta Emergency Alert.

Yellowhead County updated the wildfire alert Monday afternoon and expanded the evacuation zone around Wildwood and Lobstick to include all residents in the two communities as well as areas around North, East and South Chip Lake.

“The fire north of Highway 16 near Wildwood and Lobstick will change directions and move south toward Wildwood today,” the alert stated.

Wildfire Alert Updated May01 02:59PM. Take necessary precautions. This alert is in effect for everyone in Wildwood, Lobstick and areas around North, East and South Chip Lake. https://t.co/TB3voRwU3h #ABemerg #ABfire — Alberta Emergency Alert (@AB_EmergAlert) May 1, 2023

The wildfire burning near Evansburg was active today and grew to 2,221 ha in size. Evacuation orders remain in place for Parkland and Yellowhead Counties. For more information on WCU002 please visit https://t.co/I6ScevJ6k4 pic.twitter.com/zk5LBI5OiG — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) May 1, 2023

“Everyone in the impacted area must evacuate immediately, including everyone in Wildwood and areas surrounding Chip Lake,” the alert added.

If you are unsure if you should evacuate your home, call 1-833-334-4630.

Bring important documents, medication, food, water, and supplies for at least three days as well as pets with you.

A reception centre has been set up at the Edson and District Leisure Centre, at 1021 49 Street in Edson.

No injuries have been reported due to the fires, which started over the weekend.

There have been numerous road detours and highway closures put in place due to the fires, according to 511 Alberta.

The latest information on the fires and evacuations can be found here or via the Alberta Emergency Alert App.