Hundreds told to leave their homes as wildfires west of Edmonton rage

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 1 2023, 9:31 pm
Alberta Wildfire

Wildfires west of Edmonton have forced more residents to evacuate their homes near the blaze, according to a new Alberta Emergency Alert.

Yellowhead County updated the wildfire alert Monday afternoon and expanded the evacuation zone around Wildwood and Lobstick to include all residents in the two communities as well as areas around North, East and South Chip Lake.

“The fire north of Highway 16 near Wildwood and Lobstick will change directions and move south toward Wildwood today,” the alert stated.

“Everyone in the impacted area must evacuate immediately, including everyone in Wildwood and areas surrounding Chip Lake,” the alert added.

If you are unsure if you should evacuate your home, call 1-833-334-4630.

Bring important documents, medication, food, water, and supplies for at least three days as well as pets with you.

A reception centre has been set up at the Edson and District Leisure Centre, at 1021 49 Street in Edson.

No injuries have been reported due to the fires, which started over the weekend.

There have been numerous road detours and highway closures put in place due to the fires, according to 511 Alberta.

The latest information on the fires and evacuations can be found here or via the Alberta Emergency Alert App.

