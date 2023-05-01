NewsWeather

Edmonton is forecasted to be hotter than parts of TEXAS today

Laine Mitchell
May 1 2023, 3:26 pm
LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

Sure, Edmonton may have had a bit of a slow start to spring, but today we are set to be warmer than parts of Texas. We love to see it!

You read that right. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast for YEG, the weather is looking absolutely gorgeous!

The city is being treated to a nice warm-up to kick off the start of the work week, hitting a stunning 29°C on Monday before dipping down to *just* 25°C on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look great as well, with highs of 26°C and 27°C. Bring out that sunscreen!

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Edmonton is looking to be so warm today that it will surpass the daytime high expected in Dallas, Texas, which could see a high of 24°C.

The Weather Network

YEG is also looking to beat out two other Texas cities today: Austin, which is forecasted to reach a high of 28°C, and Arlington, which could hit 25°C.

The Weather Network

The Weather Network

So make some plans and make sure to enjoy the warmth moving its way into the city. It’s about time!

We suggest hitting up some great patios in the city and make gather up some friends to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2 action this week.

