News

Grass fire leads to smoky evening commute in West Edmonton (VIDEOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
May 2 2023, 12:44 am
Grass fire leads to smoky evening commute in West Edmonton (VIDEOS)
@Motomom128302/Twitter

A grass fire is sending plumes of smoke into the sky along Anthony Henday Drive Monday afternoon.

Edmonton Police is urging drivers to avoid the north and southbound lanes of Anthony Henday between Yellowhead Trail and Stony Plain Road.

“Police are on scene and request that motorists use a different route. Visibility is low, and drivers need to exercise caution,” a tweet from the department reads.

Locals have shared videos of the area online which capture the vastness of the smoke.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.