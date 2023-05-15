Edmonton is forecasted to be 10°C hotter than Los Angeles soon

It looks like a scorcher of a weekend is on the way for Edmonton, with YEG forecasted to be 10°C hotter than Los Angeles soon.
We know the May forecast for Alberta called for some sweltering temperatures, but this month has really been a warm one!
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the city is being treated to wild heat this weekend, sitting in the mid-20s Tuesday to Thursday before REALLY turning up the heat, reaching a staggering 33°C and 32°C on Saturday and Sunday.
Sure sounds like Edmontonians will be hitting up some outdoor pools this weekend!
When you compare the forecast for the City of Angels, Edmonton’s is looking VERY toasty, with LA stuck at 23°C, according to The Weather Network.
If you are no fan of the heat, we’ve also rounded up ways to beat the heat in the city, too.