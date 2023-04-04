Forbes names Edmonton as one of the best places to travel to in 2023

Edmonton is no stranger to the international spotlight, and now Forbes just named YEG as one of the best places to travel to in 2023.

Alberta’s capital city made the cut in the renowned magazine’s “The 23 Best Places To Travel Around The World In 2023, Chosen By The Experts” roundup, which singled out just two spots in Canada.

‘This year, the picks for where to go in 2023 span the gamut from European capitals to exotic beach escapes to sustainable rainforest retreats,” Forbes stated.

Edmonton was touted for a variety of reasons, including its restaurants, “exploding” craft beer scene, and it being a “vibrant urban center in the heart of the wilderness.”

The only other spot in Canada to be included on the list was Victoria, British Columbia.