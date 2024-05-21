You could live down the street from Connor McDavid for $1.6M

Real EstateSportsHockeyUrbanizedOilersEdmonton Homes

May 21 2024
Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

How would you like to live just down the street from Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid? You can, but it will cost a small fortune.

Located at 84 Valleyview Crescent NW, this home in Parkview has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 4,226 square feet of gorgeous living space, the real estate listing shows.

It’s being sold for $1.6 million. The property is described as an “entertainer’s dream home” with “sophisticated luxury in a prime location.”

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

The location is prime, alright. It’s just down the street from Connor McDavid’s Edmonton mansion, boasting similar gorgeous views of the North Saskatchewan River valley and easy access to some of Edmonton’s best parks and trails.

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

“Natural light floods this home through its numerous floor-to-ceiling windows across the open floor plan,” the listing reads.

“The elegant living and dining areas overlook the sprawling River Valley.”

The kitchen is stunning, featuring professional-grade appliances, an island with seating for six, plus an adjacent family room with a gas fireplace.

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

The primary bedroom boasts a 5-piece ensuite, a massive walk-in closet, and patio access.

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

In the basement, you’ll find a rec room, three bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, plus a fourth bedroom with an ensuite for when you have guests over.

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

Imagine running into McDavid during your morning jog.

Mary Bark/RE/MAX River City

You certainly can’t beat that location.

So, if you have some deep pockets, you too can live like an NHL star in one of Edmonton’s most desirable neighbourhoods!

