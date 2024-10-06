7 Edmonton food events happening this week: October 7 to 13

It might be turkey week, but we could certainly do with a helping of even more food events in Edmonton.

From a spooky Halloween pop-up to a meal prepared by the world’s tiniest chef, there are so many delicious eats and sips to get your hands on in YEG.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

One-time-only events

It’s turkey time! While spending time with family and friends and eating a lot of food is a dream holiday for some, there’s also a whole lot of cooking and cleaning that goes with it. If you’re opting to head out this year, there are plenty of Edmonton restaurants offering Thanksgiving feasts.

When: October 11 to 14, 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: October 13, 2024

Where: 102nd Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton

Drinks and Drag

Grab a brew and settle in for a fun evening of drag at Cask & Barrel. Celine Dejion will host the night.

When: October 13, 2024, from 5 pm

Where: Cask & Barrel – 10041 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Tickets from $11.98; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: October 9 to November 3, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

This seven-course dining experience inspired by some of the world’s most renowned artists, from Michelangelo to Banksy and Picasso, has just opened in Edmonton.

Each course reflects the essence of the artist’s work while tantalizing the taste buds.

When: Various dates in October

Where: HALO Bar | Bistro at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport

Price: $149 per person; book here

Join the world’s tiniest chef as he embarks on preparing a delicious meal, fighting off sea monsters, groundhogs, and more in the process.

When: From October 4, 2024

Where: JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District – 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $149 for adults and $69 for children; buy tickets here

Drink beer on a streetcar

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here