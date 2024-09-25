The leaves are beginning to fall, the air is becoming crisper, and we’re starting to get hungry because we know what’s coming – Thanksgiving dinner in Edmonton.

In our opinion, this celebratory meal is one of the best of the year because it’s the perfect balance of sweet and savoury. Juicy, tender turkey meat with tart cranberry sauce and the carb of all carbs – thick, fluffy stuffing.

While we love eating all these things, we sure as hell aren’t going to buy the groceries to prepare and make them – and don’t even get us started on the cleanup and dishes from such a lavish meal.

No, we decided long ago that we’d leave the cooking to the pros – chefs in YEG, to be more specific.

Here are some of the top restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner in Edmonton this holiday season.

Head to the Fairmont Hotel MacDonald’s Harvest Room for a classic three-course Thanksgiving feast. You’ll get to enjoy brioche with black truffle squash butter, your choice of turkey, beef tenderloin or squash gnocchi and a helping of maple bourbon pecan pie.

When: October 12 to 14, 2024

Where: 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Dinner from $99 per person

Enjoy a fancy three-course meal at Evario this Thanksgiving. Dine on stuffed turkey roulade, sirloin steak, and a vanilla cheesecake cylinder.

When: October 13 and 14, 2024, from 4:30 pm

Where: 950 Parsons Road SW, Edmonton

Price: Dinner from $55 per person

You can head to Fantasyland’s L2 Grill for a four-course feast of turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce, charred pear and beetroot salad, and so much more.

When: October 12 to 14, 2024, from 4 pm

Where: 17700 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Dinner from $65 per person