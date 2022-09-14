Alberta’s “largest and most beloved” food and bevvy event is officially back

Foodies rejoice — the popular Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival (presented by Sobeys Liquor and Safeway Liquor) is back in Calgary and Edmonton this fall.

The popular food and adult beverage festival promises something for everyone. Whether you’re a wine, beer, or spirits drinker, or someone who’s looking for a gratifying gastronomic experience, you should mark this festival in your calendar (we definitely are).

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this year’s Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival takes place on October 14 and 15 in Calgary and on November 4 and 5 in Edmonton. It will feature hundreds of exhibitors and hopes to welcome over 25,000 guests from across Western Canada.

Festival Director, Fiona Standing, and Producer Michael MacDougall spoke to Daily Hive about their excitement for the upcoming event.

“We are honoured to be able to provide a platform for local businesses to showcase their brands,” said MacDougall.

“We’re excited to be supporting the industry in its return post-pandemic, helping promote and support our community, and welcoming everyone back to celebrate amazing food and drink again,” Standing added.

Chefs from local restaurants in Calgary and Edmonton will serve up delicious fare to pair with the wonderful assortment of fine wines, premium spirits, and craft beers.

Festival goers can expect to learn more about their unique palates by trying a wide variety of cuisines, plus they’ll be educated by local wine, beer, and spirits experts as they treat their tastebuds.

“The [food and beverage] industry has changed and evolved so much throughout the years and we’ve not only had a front-row seat, but we’ve been a part of it,” said MacDougall. He has noticed more diversity in the food being served across Alberta over the past 25 years in addition to the province now boasting “one of the top beverage selections in the country.”

“We get to showcase these selections every year at the festival, giving more people the opportunity to sample and experience the best that Alberta has to offer,” he added.

MacDougall continues, “The passion for supporting and developing our local community has also become more important through the years, and being able to support our community of local partners as their stories continue to evolve 25 years later is an absolute joy.”

Standing and MacDougall have a “really passionate and hard-working team” who start planning the festival a year in advance. They’re grateful to the “incredible community of vendors that we get to work with year over year,” adding that they love to see new businesses taking part in the festival each year.

MacDougall’s favourite part of the Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival is “being able to provide a space for people to gather socially and have fun, while enjoying some good food and good drinks.”

Standing particularly enjoys “watching businesses thrive” because of contacts made at the festival.

The pair love hearing success stories from participating chefs and other local businesses who see their business grow due to their participation in the festival.

“It’s also wonderful to be at the event and see people having fun. Whether it’s a group of friends, a couple, or whoever — seeing people enjoy themselves and connect is the greatest feeling as an events organizer,” says Standing.

Each year the festival works to support a worthy cause and gives back to the local community. This year’s festival features a Support Local newsletter that highlights local businesses that are out in the community doing good.

“We’ve also partnered with Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton to provide culinary students with an opportunity to get hands-on experience in their field by pairing them with food exhibitors to work at the festival,” Standing says.

Food bank donations are welcome and anyone bringing donations will be entered to win door prizes, including sampling coupons to next year’s festival, and tickets to the highly anticipated return of Winefest in 2023.

Get your tickets now if you’re interested in exploring an array of dynamic wines, smooth spirits, and downright delicious beers from around the globe, paired with tantalizing bites from some of Calgary and Edmonton’s best restaurants and food purveyors.

Calgary

When: Friday, October 14, 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Saturday, October 15, 12 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: BMO Centre Hall EF, 20 Roundup Way SE

BMO Centre Hall EF, 20 Roundup Way SE Price: Starting from $27.28

Edmonton