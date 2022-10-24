Fall is officially here and that means some extremely cool Edmonton food events are coming in October.

The fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into spooky season sound fantastic. If you’re feeling brave, now is also the perfect time to visit a haunted restaurant.

This week has some of the city’s favourite fall food events like haunted pub tours and fun pasta-making courses.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in October.

Just in time for Halloween!

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

DARK is an Edmonton haunted festival, featuring terrifying experiences, but also local food trucks, themed cocktails, and a live DJ spinning spooky songs and beats.

When: October 7 to 30, from 7 to 11 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $45

Ever wonder how to make gnocchi? Or just looking for an amazing date night idea?

These cooking master classes happen all the time at Sorrentino’s, looking to inspire your love for handcrafted homemade cuisine.

When: Saturday, October 29, from 1 to 4 pm

Where: 10665 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $115 per ticket

This unique tasting experience offers the chance to surprise your senses.

Choose one of three secret food menus to eat while blindfolded inside a Halloween-themed spot featuring delicious and spooky-themed cocktails.

When: October 26 and 27 at 7 pm

Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton