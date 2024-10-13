5 Edmonton food events happening this week: October 14 to 20

Thanksgiving may be a food-heavy holiday, but we hope you’ve saved some room, as there are plenty of fantastic food events heading to Edmonton.

From a Mexican cooking class to a spooky Halloween pop-up, there’s so much to sink your teeth into.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

One-time-only events

It’s turkey time! While spending time with family and friends and eating a lot of food is a dream holiday for some, there’s also a whole lot of cooking and cleaning that goes with it. If you’re opting to head out this year, there are plenty of Edmonton restaurants offering Thanksgiving feasts.

When: October 11 to 14, 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Verbena Mexicana

Take part in a cooking class with flavours that will transport you to Mexico. You’ll learn how to make perfect tortillas, pork pastor, and charred pineapple to up your game next taco night.

When: October 18, 2024

Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Price: $133.48 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: October 9 to November 3, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

This seven-course dining experience inspired by some of the world’s most renowned artists, from Michelangelo to Banksy and Picasso, has just opened in Edmonton.

Each course reflects the essence of the artist’s work while tantalizing the taste buds.

When: Various dates in October

Where: Halo Bar | Bistro at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport

Price: $149 per person; book here

Join the world’s tiniest chef as he embarks on preparing a delicious meal, fighting off sea monsters, groundhogs, and more in the process.

When: From October 4, 2024

Where: JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District – 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $149 for adults and $69 for children; buy tickets here