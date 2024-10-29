8 can't-miss food events happening in Edmonton in November

Regardless of the time of year, the food events in Edmonton just keep on coming, and November is no exception.

There’s a whole lot to look forward to, as the month is packed to the brim with delicious bites and sips.

From an enormous food festival to grabbing brunch with a Real Housewife, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton in November.

One-time-only events

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: Until November 3, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Real Housewives Brunch

Join Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice for an epic brunch. In addition to hanging out and taking photos with the Bravo icon, you’ll get a free mimosa on arrival and a commemorative glass to take home.

When: November 3, 2024

Where: The Banquet Ice District – 10332 103rd Street NW #210, Edmonton

Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here

Dumpling Fest

Take a self-guided tour of Edmontons’ very best dumpling spots. As part of the festivities, you can try Italian gnocchi, Japanese gyoza, Mexican empanadas, Nepalese momos, Ukrainian dumplings, and more.

When: November 5, 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Price: From $49 per person; buy tickets here

Drag Wine Tasting

Try some delicious wines courtesy of Sherbrooke Liquor with wine expert Charlemagne Champagne. You’ll also get some charcuterie to snack on as you sip.

When: November 6, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $43.07 per person; buy tickets here

Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival

One of Alberta’s largest food and drink festivals is returning to the city once again. Guests will be able to sample various fine wines, premium spirits and craft beers. Local chefs will also be on hand, serving up delicious fare to enjoy with your beverages.

When: November 8 and 9, 2024

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: From $25 per person; buy tickets here

Afternoon Tea

Dine on classic finger sandwiches, scones, pastries, and tea, of course. This luxurious afternoon tea experience is well worth a visit.

When: November 16, 2024

Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Price: $69.94 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

This seven-course dining experience inspired by some of the world’s most renowned artists, from Michelangelo to Banksy and Picasso, has just opened in Edmonton.

Each course reflects the essence of the artist’s work while tantalizing the taste buds.

When: Various dates in November

Where: HALO Bar | Bistro at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport

Price: $149 per person; book here

Join the world’s tiniest chef as he embarks on preparing a delicious meal, fighting off sea monsters, groundhogs, and more in the process.

When: Various dates in November

Where: JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District – 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $149 for adults and $69 for children; buy tickets here