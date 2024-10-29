Tahini’s, a popular quick-service eatery for Mediterranean dishes, has just opened its first location in Edmonton.

The restaurant, which originated in London, Ontario, is branching out to YEG with its first outpost at 3535 Gateway Boulevard NW.

Founded by brothers Ali and Omar Hamam, Tahini’s has built up a loyal following of social media subscribers and guests alike. The chain’s YouTube channel boasts a colossal 2.9 million subscribers.

View this post on Instagram

Tahini’s specializes in Mediterranean foods such as classic chicken shawarma, lamb or beef gyro, and halloumi wraps. However, it also offers plenty of unique fusion flavours, including Butter Chicken and Jerk Chicken shawarma.

The eatery also offers specialty bowls, such as the shawarma poutine or messy fries stacked with shawarma chicken, messy sauce, feta, and spicy garlic.

The new Edmonton outpost will be Tahini’s 50th in Canada and its fourth in Alberta.

Address: #3579 – 3535 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

