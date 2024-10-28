New No Frills grocery store is set to open in Edmonton

A brand-new grocery store is set to open in Edmonton.

Maclab Development Group, owners of Mill Woods Town Centre, has revealed that a new No Frills grocery store would be opening at the development.

In a press release, Maclab Development Group announced, “Loblaws Companies Limited will open a No Frills grocery store as an anchor tenant at the mall, meeting a desired need of the community for a grocery store in the area.”

The new No Frills will take over the retail space previously occupied by the Co-op, which closed in 2023.

Mill Woods Town Centre was acquired by Maclab Development Group in December 2022. The company plans to revitalize the site by improving the shopping centre and introducing rental housing and other amenities.

“This community has been very clear with us about the need for a grocery store,” said Bill Blais, president and CEO of Maclab Development Group.

“In our engagement with residents it was by far the most requested retail option. We are excited to announce that we have made that need a reality.”

No opening date for the grocery store has been set yet but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information on the development.

No Frills – Mill Woods Town Centre

Address: 2331 66th Street NW, Edmonton,