5 Edmonton food events happening this week: March 20 to 26

Mar 20 2023, 4:56 pm
February was the month of love, but it looks like March might be the month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the St. Patrick’s Day parties. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week.

Edmonton Downtown Dining Week

 

Running until March 26, the Edmonton Dining Week is back with so many options for everyone to enjoy.

This year, nearly 60 food spots are joining in on the festivities, many of which are the very best in the city. Table service and fast casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you want to find.

Where: Participating restaurants
When: March 15 to 26
Price: $20, $35, $50, and $65 multi-course menus

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

 

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.

When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Say It With a Sign

There are fun paint and sips and themed events like that at bars across the city, but this unique event allows you to make a sign at the popular Whisk Bakeshop & Coffeehouse. Choose whatever word or phrase you want! Maybe you can make it into a charcuterie board…

When: Thursday, March 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: Whisk Bakeshop & Coffeehouse – 1 Tache Street, St. Albert
Price: $59.91

Edmonton BeerFest

This is Western Canada’s biggest Beer Festival, so if you love food, live entertainment, and all things beer, then this isn’t one you should miss.

When: March 24 and 25, 2023
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: Starting at $27.53

