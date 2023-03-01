Edmonton absolutely loves food festivals, and the Edmonton Downtown Dining Week is definitely a highlight on the calendar.

Running from March 15 to 26, the Edmonton Dining Week is back with so many options for everyone to enjoy.

This year, nearly 60 food spots are joining in on the festivities, many of which are the very best in the city. Table service and fast casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you want to find.

Special deals at these spots will be going for $20, $35, $50, and even $65 for multi-course meals, from steakhouses to sushi shops. Many of the food spots on this list offer more than one option.

That means there are well over a hundred different menus to choose from.

Not only are you able to see all of the restaurants you can go visit during this annual culinary festival, but you can see exactly what dish each restaurant will be serving up.

You may not be able to make it through all of the restaurants, or through all of the menus, but this way you can plan the perfect way to eat your way through the 12 days.

There will also be fun foodie events running throughout the week.

The list of participating restaurants has officially been revealed. Check out all the spots to try during Edmonton Downtown Dining Week.

Edmonton Downtown Dining Week

Where: Participating restaurants

When: March 15 to 26

Price: $20, $35, $50, and $65 multi-course menus