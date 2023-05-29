12 best Edmonton food events to check out in June
Summer is finally here and it really looks like June will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like movie dinners, pizza weeks, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in June.
The Common’s Street Car Event
This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event and tickets are already selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton
Price: $59.77; buy tickets here
Food Bike Tours
The Food Bike Tours, an exciting culinary adventure that uses the bicycle as the mode of transportation, is kicking off in Edmonton soon. There are many different ones, from Donut Bike Tours to Farmers’ Markets Tours, all running on various dates from now until October
When: Various dates
Where: Various locations
The Kitchen: Vegetable Pot Pie
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of creating vegetable pot pie.
When: Thursday, June 8 from 1 to 3 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $12
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Live Music at Halo
Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showcasing some great live music every Thursday throughout the month of June.
When: Every Thursday
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience
Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience will invite guests to enjoy a meal while blindfolded, leaving them in the dark the entire time.
When: Friday, June 16
Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $80 per person; buy tickets here
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
View this post on Instagram
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Visit the newly opened Feng Donburi
This “neighbourhood Japanese restaurant” has a menu concept inspired by the street food of Tokyo, with everything from small plate items like yakitori skewers to family-style share platters.
Address: 16408 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton
Sari Sari Mercado Market
Located on 72nd Avenue, between 99th Street and 100th Street, this market will feature more than 40 vendors offering a variety of Filipinx makers, artists, entrepreneurs, bakers, performers, and business owners. There will also be live music and six Asian food trucks.
Where: 72nd Avenue, between 99th Street and 100th Street
When: June 17 and 18 starting at 11 am
Kiwi’s Craft Beverage Festival
This spot will be a celebration of all things spirits and beer, hosted by 30 different craft liquor vendors.
Where: 27007 Township Road 532, Spruce Grove, Alberta
When: Saturday, June 17 from 2 to 9 pm
Price: $29.36; buy here
VegFest 2023
This one-day event is a chance for the plant-based community to gather and celebrate vegan food, products, and lifestyle.
When: June 24 from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Borden Park, Edmonton
Campio Comedy Night Summer Series
Campio Brewing Co. is hosting a premium stand-up comedy event featuring some of the best comedians from across the country.
When: Tuesday, June 27 from 8 to 9:30 pm
Where: Campio Brewing Co. – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $14.11; buy here