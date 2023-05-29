The Sari Sari Mercado Market, a two-day outdoor market and festival to celebrate Philippine Independence Day, kicks off next month in Edmonton.

Located on 72nd Avenue, between 99th Street and 100th Street, this market will feature more than 40 vendors offering a variety of Filipinx makers, artists, entrepreneurs, bakers, performers, and business owners. There will also be live music and six Asian food trucks.

The exciting summer festival will take place on June 17 and 18, starting at 11 am both days.

“Sari Sari” is a Tagalog word that essentially means a variety of everything and a sari-sari store is a family-run sundry store that’s incredibly common on most street corners throughout the Philippines.

There are some extremely exciting Edmonton food events coming up and this is definitely one of them.

Filistix, a super popular Filipino food truck and restaurant in Edmonton, is one of the food vendors people can look forward to trying. Some of the menu items here include adobo, curry, and the South Pacific Coconut Chicken made with coconut milk, curry spice, and ginger.

You don’t want to miss out on this one.

Sari Sari Mercado Market

Where: 72nd Avenue, between 99th Street and 100th Street

When: June 17 and 18 starting at 11 am

