7 Edmonton food events happening this week: July 22 to 28

It’s a brand-new week, and we hope you have an appetite, as plenty of new food events are heading to Edmonton.

From drag wine tasting to the return of KDays, there’s so much to do and eat in YEG.

Here are some of the best food events taking place this week in Edmonton.

One-time-only events

Drag Wine Tasting

Try five organic wines courtesy of Sherbrooke Liquor with wine expert Charlemagne Champagne. You’ll also get some charcuterie to snack on as you sip.

When: July 24, 2024, from 5 pm

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $32.25 per person; buy tickets here

The infamous Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be jetting to Cowtown from LA to host two huge brunch events. There will also be a live DJ, welcome mimosas, Vanderpump trivia, and a candy bar.

When: July 27, 2024, at 1 and 7 pm

Where: The Banquet Edmonton ICE District – 10332 103rd Street NW #210; The Canadian Brewhouse Edmonton Lewis Estates – 1320 Webber Greens Drive NW

Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here (The Banquet) or here (The Canadian Brewhouse)

Recurring events

This huge foodie festival will feature dozens of YEG’s top restaurants and food spots offering bite-sized treats. There will also be tons of live entertainment to enjoy while you chow down.

When: July 18 to 28, 2024

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square – 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Admission is free

One of the highlights of KDays is certainly always the Midway food. With everything from BBQ to deep-fried treats, make sure you arrive hungry!

When: July 19 to 28, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Tickets from $15; buy tickets here

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in July, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124 Street (Sunday)

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in July

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here