KDays 2024: 20+ new foods announced for the Edmonton event

Jul 11 2024, 7:02 pm
KDays is heading back to Edmonton in just a few days and the festival has just announced a whole heaping of brand-new foods to try.

Running from July 19 to 28 at the Edmonton Expo Centre & Exhibition Grounds, KDays is bringing some wild eats to the city. Whatever you’re craving, there’s bound to be a treat to whet your appetite.

Here are the brand-new foods hitting the Midway at KDays for 2024:

  1. Long John Donut Grilled Cheese – Melt Town Grilled Cheese
  2. Sweet Chilli Chicken Perogies – International Perogies
  3. Sour Candy Soft Serve – Summerland Soft Serve
  4. Takis Mini Donuts – Mini Donut Factory
  5. Ube Coconut Little Donuts – The Little Donut Bakery
  6. Korean Waffle Burger – Burger Joint
  7. Dill Pickle Cotton Candy – Candy Time
  8. Pickle Fry Poutine – Mr. Pickle
  9. Korean BBQ Fries – Wings and Fries
  10. Triple Pickle Poutine – Fry Guys
  11. Mangoade (Aam Panna) – Freezing Hub
  12. Kabayaki Eel Omurice – Happy Fish
  13. Mango and Coconut Sago – Edmonton Expo Centre
  14. Aloe Vera Lemonade – Edmonton Expo Centre
  15. Aloha Lemonade – Family Squeezed Lemonade
  16. Hot Dog Corn Dogs – Big Coco’s
  17. The Big “Dill” Dog – Frankie’s Hotdogs
  18. Tiramisu Pineapple – So Cute Ice Cream
  19. The Twisted Pickle – Twisted Pickles
  20. Wok-N-Go Noodles Locos – Wok This Way
  21. What A Mango! – So Cute Ice Cream
  22. Ultimate Pickle Poutine – The Poutine King
  23. Fried Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich – Sweet Pops
  24. Giant Mozza On-A-Stick – Curly’s Curds

For a full description and photo of each food item, visit the KDays site here.

