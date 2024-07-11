KDays 2024: 20+ new foods announced for the Edmonton event
Jul 11 2024, 7:02 pm
KDays is heading back to Edmonton in just a few days and the festival has just announced a whole heaping of brand-new foods to try.
Running from July 19 to 28 at the Edmonton Expo Centre & Exhibition Grounds, KDays is bringing some wild eats to the city. Whatever you’re craving, there’s bound to be a treat to whet your appetite.
Here are the brand-new foods hitting the Midway at KDays for 2024:
- Long John Donut Grilled Cheese – Melt Town Grilled Cheese
- Sweet Chilli Chicken Perogies – International Perogies
- Sour Candy Soft Serve – Summerland Soft Serve
- Takis Mini Donuts – Mini Donut Factory
- Ube Coconut Little Donuts – The Little Donut Bakery
- Korean Waffle Burger – Burger Joint
- Dill Pickle Cotton Candy – Candy Time
- Pickle Fry Poutine – Mr. Pickle
- Korean BBQ Fries – Wings and Fries
- Triple Pickle Poutine – Fry Guys
- Mangoade (Aam Panna) – Freezing Hub
- Kabayaki Eel Omurice – Happy Fish
- Mango and Coconut Sago – Edmonton Expo Centre
- Aloe Vera Lemonade – Edmonton Expo Centre
- Aloha Lemonade – Family Squeezed Lemonade
- Hot Dog Corn Dogs – Big Coco’s
- The Big “Dill” Dog – Frankie’s Hotdogs
- Tiramisu Pineapple – So Cute Ice Cream
- The Twisted Pickle – Twisted Pickles
- Wok-N-Go Noodles Locos – Wok This Way
- What A Mango! – So Cute Ice Cream
- Ultimate Pickle Poutine – The Poutine King
- Fried Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich – Sweet Pops
- Giant Mozza On-A-Stick – Curly’s Curds
For a full description and photo of each food item, visit the KDays site here.