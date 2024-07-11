KDays is heading back to Edmonton in just a few days and the festival has just announced a whole heaping of brand-new foods to try.

Running from July 19 to 28 at the Edmonton Expo Centre & Exhibition Grounds, KDays is bringing some wild eats to the city. Whatever you’re craving, there’s bound to be a treat to whet your appetite.

Here are the brand-new foods hitting the Midway at KDays for 2024:

Long John Donut Grilled Cheese – Melt Town Grilled Cheese Sweet Chilli Chicken Perogies – International Perogies Sour Candy Soft Serve – Summerland Soft Serve Takis Mini Donuts – Mini Donut Factory Ube Coconut Little Donuts – The Little Donut Bakery Korean Waffle Burger – Burger Joint Dill Pickle Cotton Candy – Candy Time Pickle Fry Poutine – Mr. Pickle Korean BBQ Fries – Wings and Fries Triple Pickle Poutine – Fry Guys Mangoade (Aam Panna) – Freezing Hub Kabayaki Eel Omurice – Happy Fish Mango and Coconut Sago – Edmonton Expo Centre Aloe Vera Lemonade – Edmonton Expo Centre Aloha Lemonade – Family Squeezed Lemonade Hot Dog Corn Dogs – Big Coco’s The Big “Dill” Dog – Frankie’s Hotdogs Tiramisu Pineapple – So Cute Ice Cream The Twisted Pickle – Twisted Pickles Wok-N-Go Noodles Locos – Wok This Way What A Mango! – So Cute Ice Cream Ultimate Pickle Poutine – The Poutine King Fried Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich – Sweet Pops Giant Mozza On-A-Stick – Curly’s Curds

For a full description and photo of each food item, visit the KDays site here.