Summer is in full swing and that means there are some pretty cool Edmonton food events coming.

The weather has been so hot and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into August is sure to be refreshing.

This month has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like Alberta-wide Pride cocktail month and exciting lawn parties.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in August.

This year, over 80 restaurants and bars in Calgary, Edmonton, and the Rocky Mountains will be taking part, creating themed cocktails to sip on between Friday, August 5 and Friday, August 26.

Just a few of the participating establishments include Major Tom in Calgary, which was named the Best New Restaurant in Canada, Campio Brewing in Edmonton, a contemporary brewpub that has its own brand of house-made beers.

Each spot will be serving feature cocktails where at least $1 of each drink sold will be donated to the Skipping Stone Foundation. For the full list of participating restaurants and bars, check out the website.

When: August 5 to 26, 2022

Where: Various locations

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

Taking place from August 12 to 21, this is a popular province-wide dine-around festival that’s a calendar highlight for foodies all over Alberta.

There are over 100 unique restaurants in 25 different Alberta communities that aim to highlight more than 200 farms and producers, using ingredients and dishes to reflect it.

Participating restaurants will be offering fixed-price menus showcasing these local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 12 to 21, 2022

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Community markets are always worth checking out, but this one offers even more reason to go with so many local food shops and food trucks to discover.

When: August 13 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 9630 66th Avenue, Edmonton

Price: Free

With DJs and delicious food, this event promises an outdoor ultra sexy exclusive day brunch experience.

Fashionable summer chic wear is highly encouraged.

When: August 14, from 3 pm to 9 pm

Where: The Cornerstone – 5015 127th Street SW, Edmonton

Price: $54.06