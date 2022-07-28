3 Edmonton restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Edmonton has been packed with exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time, and hope to see reopen again sometime soon.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YEG.

Here are five Edmonton restaurants that closed in the last month, or are just days away from being shuttered.

Known for being a go-to place for noodles, soups, and other Japanese eats, this spot will officially be closing on Sunday, June 26.

This noodle bar and eatery shut down because the owner’s family’s dad is retiring, which is a happy silver lining.

Luckily, this is not the only location in YEG, so loyal customers can still get their fix of popular menu items like the kimchi nabe hot stone bowl soup.

This family-owned spot became well known for serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine with street-food-style twists.

Located on Whyte Avenue, the vermicelli became a much-talked-about stand-out among YEG diners.

“It is with thankful hearts that we announce Pho Boy Vietnamese Kitchen will be closing on Sunday, July 24, 2022,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

The Blue Plate Diner is one of the most popular diners in Edmonton, and it is officially closing next month.

Known for serving unique dishes and homemade classics, this neighbourhood spot was a comfortable atmosphere with a creative menu.