Beloved Whyte Avenue restaurant Pip is changing locations and is also in the process of launching a new sister restaurant — Pal’s Sandwich Bar.

Pip, a cocktail spot and eatery, has made quite the name for itself over the past five years. Luckily, it’s only moving across the street from its current location at 10403 83rd Avenue.

In addition to Pip’s move, this highly anticipated sandwich bar is finally ready to open next month in August 2022.

Opening in Old Strathcona, it looks like this will be a must-try spot with fresh sandwiches, sides, drinks and more.

Shrouded in even more secrecy, we haven’t been able to see the menu yet, but there have been a few peeks at a few dishes to expect to try.

Sides will include fires, chips, and potato salad, but obviously, it’s the sandwiches that will become the stars of the show.

Veggie Sandwiches on fresh bread, packed with sprouts and house-made spreads will be available, and so will Cubanos, meatball subs, egg salad, and Italian sandwiches with cheese on muffuletta, a Sicilian sesame bread.

We’ll keep you posted when Pals is set to officially open this summer.

With files from Laine Mitchell