Spring is finally here and it really looks like April will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the Easter brunches. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HudsonsPubYEG (@hudsonsyeg)

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm

Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE

Instagram

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market (@dtmarketyeg)

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.