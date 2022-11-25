Grab the coats: Edmonton set to see a 46ºC drop in temperatures soon

It’s been a gorgeous week of weather for Edmonton; however, a massive drop in temperatures is on the way soon.

The burst of warmth we have enjoyed is set to be kicked aside starting late this weekend, and next week is looking utterly chilly.

According to The Weather Network, today is set to reach 4°C, with some freezing rain in the morning and then sunshine for the rest of the day.

You might also like: 8 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

These are the least and most expensive areas to rent in Edmonton

Winter things you can do in Edmonton for $30 or less

Looking towards the start of the work week, the forecast plummets on Monday with a daytime high of -11°C and an overnight low of -20°C.

The chilliest day is Thursday, December 1 with a daytime high of just -24°C, and an overnight low of -30°C. Factoring in the windchill, Thursday night is set to feel like a bone-chilling -42°C. What a way to start December!

When you factor in the high of today and compare it to the overnight low of Thursday, Edmonton is looking at a 46°C temperature drop in less than a week. Ooof!

So, while you are staying inside and keeping warm come next week, you might as well check out our roundup of the best spots to see Christmas lights and displays in Edmonton this year. You can never be too prepared for the holiday season!