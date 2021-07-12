Best coffee shops in Edmonton to try at least once
Looking for a cup of joe, and a trendy spot to enjoy it too? We got you, listing the best coffee shops in Edmonton you need to visit once.
Whether you need something quick, or you’re aiming to sit down and relax, there’s a spot in town that’s bound to tickle your fancy.
Be sure to check each spot off and grab a piping-hot cup of coffee or espresso at these awesome spots in the city.
Transcend
With its two locations in the city, Transcend has been a staple coffee spot since the mid 2000s. The cafe’s offer a gorgeous, trendy setting to sit down and enjoy a fresh brew.
Address: Garneau – 8708 109 Street Edmonton
Phone: 780-756-8882
Address: Ritchie Market – 9570 76 Avenue NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-430-9198
Little Brick
Nestled in the Riverdale neighbourhood, Little Brick and its big red door will welcome you into a unique cafe experience. It’s a a bit of a hidden gem, and who doesn’t love an amazing cafe in an amazing old brick house?
Address: 10004 90 Street NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-705-1230
Remedy Cafe
From its notable locations on Jasper and Whyte Avenue to a spot in Terwillegar, this heavily loved coffee brand has expanded over the years, boasting an ever growing list of locations.
Address: 8631 109 Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-3096
Address: 10279 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Phone:780-757-7720
Address: 10310 – 124 Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-705-4464
Address: 1707 Towne Centre Boulevard, Edmonton
Phone: 780-988-4010
Address: 5015 – 111 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-752-7700
Address: 10479 82 Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-760-1001
Address: 150, 10104 103 Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-752-9090
Square One Coffee
This popular cafe has coffee, delicious treats and eclectic vibes. It’s two locations are equally stunning, boasting large spaces and plenty of natural sunlight, lending itself to create some of the best coffee shops in Edmonton.
Address: 15 Fairway Drive NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-989-0102
Address: Unit 140 – 14055 West Block Drive NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-452-8511
Coffee Bureau
A Jasper Avenue anchor, Coffee Bureau offers a swanky setting for people looking to grab a cup of coffee, and likely a very good bagel too.
Address: 10505 Jasper Avenue Edmonto
Block 1912
Block 1912 is THE spot for catching up with friends, curling up to read a good book or going on a first date. It’s spacious and well designed, with a hefty menu of drinks and treats.
Address: 10361 Whyte Avenue NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-6575
Credo
Credo is a trio of coffee shops that is highly regarded for their quality of coffee, with each cup being served up with a high standard of quality and taste.
Address: 10134 – 104 Street, Edmonton
Address: 10350 – 124 Street, Edmonton
Address: 10162 – 100A Street, Edmonton
Cat Cafe on Whyte
Launching in 2017, Cat Cafe on Whyte was the first cat cafe in the city. With vibrant colours and a flurry of friendly kitties to mingle with while you enjoy your coffee, you’ll be hard pressed to find many other cafes quite like it.
Address: 1011 82 Avenue NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-250-2287