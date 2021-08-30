Edmonton mask mandate for indoor, public spaces returns Friday

Keep those masks handy, Edmonton. Masks will soon be mandatory in all indoor public spaces, following a vote by city council on Monday.

The bylaw will come into effect on Friday, September 3, and will remain in place until Edmonton’s case count dips below 100 cases per 100,000 people for at least 10 days in a row.

The mask mandate first came into effect on August 1, 2020, and remained in effect until Canada Day, when it was deactivated when the province’s reopening plan came into place.

Face coverings will be mandatory in all indoor public places, including retail stores, entertainment venues, recreation centres, restaurants, and transit stations, along with buses, LRT vehicles, taxis, and other vehicles for hire.

A fine of $100 could be issued by police or peace officers for violation of the bylaw.

Exemptions under the bylaw remain, including those who cannot put on or remove a mask without assistance, children under two years of age, people who are unable to wear a face covering because of mental or physical concerns or protected reasons under the Alberta Human Rights Act, and people providing care or assistance to a person with a disability when wearing a face covering would affect that service.

The reinstatement of the bylaw comes as Alberta deals with its fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, recording 1,168 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.