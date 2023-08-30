6 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this month

September has finally arrived here in Edmonton and there’s no shortage of fantastic festivals and concerts taking place in the city.

From 50 Cent to Iron Maiden to some wicked local acts, check out these fantastic artists stopping by the city this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Change Super Friendly (@seachangesuperfriendly)

Get ready to rock out at the Sea Change Super Friendly Fest, an annual punk rock music festival organized by the craft brewery. This year’s incredible festival lineup includes PUP and Face to Face as headliners, plus a whole host of local and Calgary-based bands, including Chixdiggit, Real Sickies, Wares, and more.

When: September 9

Where: Midway Music Hall

Tickets: $80 general admission; get tickets here

The “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop” rapper is on a global tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his massive debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, with a stop in Edmonton this month.

When: September 11, doors at 6 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $131.05; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chicks (@thechicks)



The 13-time Grammy award-winning global superstars, The Chicks, returned to the global stage earlier this year with The Chicks World Tour 2023 and will make a stop at Rogers Place in September.

When: September 8, doors at 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $206.50; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iron Maiden (@ironmaiden)

One of the most influential rock bands of all time is coming to Edmonton this month, and you don’t have to be a “Teenage Dirtbag” to check out the show. Heavy metal pioneers Iron Maiden are bringing The Future Past Tour to Rogers Place on September 30.

When: September 30, doors at 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $75.05; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destroyer (@destroyer_band)

Vancouver-based indie rock group Destroyer will play at the Starlite Room later this month. This tour is a rare opportunity to hear Dan Bejar’s music at its most intimate: just him, his guitar, and his effects pedals.

When: September 24 at 7 pm

Where: The Starlite Room

Tickets: Start at $40.51; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEAD SOFT (@deadsofties)

This four-piece band from Vancouver writes some catchy rock and roll tunes, and they are playing in Edmonton later this month. Opening for Dead Soft are Edmonton grunge rockers Stem Champ and YEG emo/indie darlings, Runt.

When: September 7

Where: 9910 — 9910B 109th Street NW

Tickets: $18 at the door, $15 advanced