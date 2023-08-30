An elegant downtown Edmonton hotel just won a FANCY travel award

It’s a gem of the downtown core in Edmonton, so it’s not too big of a surprise that JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District has nabbed a prestigious award.

The 2023 World Travel Awards has bestowed the hotel with the title of Alberta’s Leading Business Hotel.

The hotel offers nearly 350 guest rooms and awesome views of YEG, including being right beside the dazzling Rogers Place Arena.

The hotel has won an award every year since 2020, including Alberta’s Leading Hotel in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District was also nominated for Alberta’s Leading Hotel and Alberta’s Leading Hotel Suite, but it lost those titles to the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff National Park and the Lakeview Suite at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.