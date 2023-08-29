Zach Bryan just announced a massive tour with two shows in Edmonton

Zach Bryan just announced a massive 10-month-long tour in 2024, and Edmonton is being spoiled with two concert dates.

Bryan, who just released his fourth full-length self-titled studio album, will kick off the tour in early March and will head coast-to-coast, including two show dates at Rogers Place on November 17 and 18, 2024.

You might also like: An ENORMOUS Oktoberfest celebration is coming to the ICE District

New pro women's hockey league launches with three Canadian teams

15 incredible things to do in Edmonton this September

The shows will be supported by unbelievable acts, including The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, as well as Matt Maeson and Levi Turner, who will open for the two nights at Rogers Place.

Registration for the The Quittin Time Tour is open now. https://t.co/yNDL03dArj Presale will start on September 6th @ 10am local time and go through September 7th @ 10pm local. Public on sale starts September 8th at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/f5QA8aG3l1 — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) August 28, 2023

Written and produced entirely by Bryan himself, Zach Bryan features raw and unfiltered stories that speak from the heart; the album boasts collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell and The War and Treaty.

His most recent tour, which wraps up in Kansas City at the end of the month, saw all shows sell out instantly months in advance. So don’t wait to get your tickets! Presale begins on September 6, with general on-sale starting September 8.

When: November 17 and 18, 2024

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Find presale tickets here