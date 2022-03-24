Blanco Cantina, a hugely popular Mexican restaurant in Calgary, is opening its first location in Edmonton soon.

Many details have yet to be announced, but it’s coming and we feel it’s time to get excited about it.

Serving up Mexican food in a bright, fun, fiesta-like atmosphere, this is sure to become a spot for good times and good eats.

Currently, there are three locations in Calgary, one in Red Deer, and one more in Saskatoon. This is such an exciting addition to the Edmonton dining, drinking, and patio scene.

If you’ve ever been to a Blanco Cantina, then you already know.

Menus can differ slightly from location to location, but the basics and classics stay consistent.

Signature burritos, bowls, and deliciously wild munchies like chili popcorn shrimp, avocado fries, and Mexican street corn are just some of the options that pair perfectly with a raspberry jalapeño margarita.

Fajitas, enchiladas, quesadillas, and plenty more Mexican specialty dishes are also served here, always with your choice of different proteins and sides.

It’s definitely the tacos on the menu at Blanco Cantina that make ordering here so thrilling. All of the different kinds look so festive, mingling with colourful drinks like the chili coconut margarita or a glass of sangria.

First, you choose how many tacos you want. That’s the easy part. Then, you decide on the type of tortilla you want, your protein, and whatever extras you want. There are also Blanco creations instead like the Diablo Shrimp Tacos made with mango chutney and purple cabbage.

It is a tequila bar after all, and there are over 100+ different brands to choose from. Check out the tequila menu and grab a flight, or try any of the blanco, anejo, extra anejo, or reposado tequilas.

Stay tuned for all announcements and updates about this exciting new spot we can’t wait to get here.

Blanco Cantina Tequila Bar

Instagram