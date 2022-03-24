9 shuttered Edmonton restaurants we miss terribly

Restaurants come and go all the time, but we also have so many closed Edmonton restaurants that we wish were still around.

There has been a burst of exciting new bar, restaurant, cafe, and food hall openings in Edmonton lately, and it has been outstanding. We still can’t help but miss the ones no longer with us.

We want to pay tribute to the icons.

Here are nine closed Edmonton restaurants that we still miss so much.

June’s Delicatessen

June’s Delicatessen was a Jewish-inspired deli and a fixture in the Edmonton community. The pandemic was a “huge factor” in the closing of this spot, but luckily the ownership has been hopeful about planning for a new space.

Sidetrack Cafe

Sidetrack was well known for its bar food, friends, and excellent live music. If you had people in your life who were in their 20s and 30s during the 1980s, they may still be mourning the loss of this iconic nightclub.

Mercer Tavern was a fixture bar located right in the heart of the Edmonton community. The gastropub, famous for beers and grub, shut its doors during the pandemic, and the very popular Home and Away bar just opened in the iconic building to continue the legacy.

Turtle Creek Cafe

This charming spot was located in the heart of YEG, right next to the popular Garneau Park. It was a cozy place to enjoy a mid-afternoon summer breakfast where the food was all made to order with quality ingredients. A Domino’s Pizza is there now, which makes the hurt of losing this cafe sting a little worse.

Soul Soup

Soul Soup was just one of those spots that was so authentic and unique that it worked for and against them. Serving up homemade soups from all across the world, this place held a comforting space in the hearts of many people in the Edmonton community. Trying to stay open by selling soup in pop-ups and other stores, this soup spot shuttered around 2011. We can still taste the Malaysian seafood laska with almonds.

Hardware Grill

Even Gordon Ramsay probably misses this place, as he gave it his stamp of approval after visiting the city of champions. Opening in 1996, this fine-dining restaurant shut its doors without any explanation in 2019. Like any bad breakup, that lack of closure has made things even harder for all of us.

The Rose and Crown

Many places have operated out of the Four Seasons in Edmonton, but none that ever felt as iconic as The Rose and Crown. Hotel bars seem to either become iconic or completely forgettable, and this place from the past is definitely remembered by many.

Brewsters Century Park

There are still Brewsters in Edmonton, but this location for the brewery and restaurant mini-chain felt like a truly iconic one. The owners said closing was a “very difficult decision” after being open in Edmonton for an impressive 15 years.

Jack’s Grill

Owned by Mark Goodwin, this much loved spot in Edmonton for casual fine dining closed its doors for the last time on a Saturday in 2013. Over the years, it was a popular spot for celebrities and memorable Oilers players, but it will always be missed by us all.