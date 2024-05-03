Free Cinco de Mayo Eve event being held in the ICE District this weekend

The ICE District in downtown Edmonton has been busy thanks to the Oilers playoff run, and this weekend, you can add one more event to hit up with a Cinco de Mayo Eve celebration.

OEG Sports & Entertainment says the celebration in ICE District Plaza will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm ahead of the WNBA Canada Game featuring the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm at Rogers Place.

The event will feature Latin music, authentic Mexican food, Latin-inspired cocktails and other beverages, free salsa lessons, and more — including the chance to win your way into the WNBA Canada Game. What a treat!

If you are hungry, Mexican cuisine will be available thanks to Calle Mexico and El Mero Mero Taqueria food trucks. Live music will be provided by Mariachi Borealis and DJ Teqnic.

Admission is free and open to all ages, so spend your Cinco de Mayo weekend right!

You might also like: A piece of Oilers history is up for grabs and it just saw a $300K price drop

A massive shopping plaza is in the works for a big area in Sherwood Park

Edmontonians shift to these local grocery stores amid Loblaw boycott

Cinco de Mayo Eve Celebration

When: Saturday, May 4, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza