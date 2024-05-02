FoodNewsGrocery

Edmontonians shift to these local grocery stores amid Loblaw boycott

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
May 2 2024, 4:48 pm
Edmontonians shift to these local grocery stores amid Loblaw boycott
@italiancentreshop/Instagram │ @handwproduce/Instagram

Thousands are planning to boycott the massive Canadian retailer Loblaw amidst surging grocery prices, and many Edmontonians are turning to local stores in response.

The boycott took root in the subreddit “Loblaws Is Out of Control,” which is protesting the chain store over customers’ frustrations around the continuous price hikes.

The month-long boycott officially started yesterday, and if you’re planning on taking part, the crowd-sourced platform Altgrocery.ca has been rounding up local alternatives. There are nearly 200 stores in Alberta, and 46 of those are in the Edmonton area.

So, if you’re participating in the boycott, you might want to check out one of these local favourites. You can find the full list or add your own here.

Italian Centre Shop

Address: There are three locations in Edmonton and one in Sherwood Park. You can find a list of locations here.

H&W Produce

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H&W Produce (@handwproduce)

Address: There are five locations in Edmonton and one in Sherwood Park. You can find a list of locations here.

Sunterra Market

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunterra Market (@sunterramarket)

Address: 201 – 10150 Jasper Avenue and 5728 111th Street

Lucky Supermarket

Address: 10725 97th Street and 13851 127th Street

Freson Bros

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freson Bros. (@fresonbros)

Address: There are two locations in Edmonton, one in Fort Saskatchewan and one in Stony Plain. A full list of locations can be found here.

Earth’s General Store

Address: 9605 82nd Avenue

Uproot Food Collective

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YEG’s Best Eats (@yegbesteats)

Address: 10552 114th Street

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Dished
+ News
+ Grocery

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop