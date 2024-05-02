Edmontonians shift to these local grocery stores amid Loblaw boycott

Thousands are planning to boycott the massive Canadian retailer Loblaw amidst surging grocery prices, and many Edmontonians are turning to local stores in response.

The boycott took root in the subreddit “Loblaws Is Out of Control,” which is protesting the chain store over customers’ frustrations around the continuous price hikes.

The month-long boycott officially started yesterday, and if you’re planning on taking part, the crowd-sourced platform Altgrocery.ca has been rounding up local alternatives. There are nearly 200 stores in Alberta, and 46 of those are in the Edmonton area.

So, if you’re participating in the boycott, you might want to check out one of these local favourites. You can find the full list or add your own here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Italian Centre Shop (@italiancentreshop)

Address: There are three locations in Edmonton and one in Sherwood Park. You can find a list of locations here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H&W Produce (@handwproduce)

Address: There are five locations in Edmonton and one in Sherwood Park. You can find a list of locations here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunterra Market (@sunterramarket)

Address: 201 – 10150 Jasper Avenue and 5728 111th Street

You might also like: A huge shopping plaza is in the works just outside of Edmonton

Fill up your cart: Walmart has a bunch of 94¢ grocery deals for its 30th anniversary

Oilers coach Knoblauch almost forgot to shake hands after series win

Address: 10725 97th Street and 13851 127th Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freson Bros. (@fresonbros)

Address: There are two locations in Edmonton, one in Fort Saskatchewan and one in Stony Plain. A full list of locations can be found here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earth’s General Store (@earthsgeneral)

Address: 9605 82nd Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEG’s Best Eats (@yegbesteats)

Address: 10552 114th Street