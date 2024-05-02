Edmontonians shift to these local grocery stores amid Loblaw boycott

Thousands are planning to boycott the massive Canadian retailer Loblaw amidst surging grocery prices, and many Edmontonians are turning to local stores in response.
The boycott took root in the subreddit “Loblaws Is Out of Control,” which is protesting the chain store over customers’ frustrations around the continuous price hikes.
The month-long boycott officially started yesterday, and if you’re planning on taking part, the crowd-sourced platform Altgrocery.ca has been rounding up local alternatives. There are nearly 200 stores in Alberta, and 46 of those are in the Edmonton area.
So, if you’re participating in the boycott, you might want to check out one of these local favourites. You can find the full list or add your own here.
Italian Centre Shop
Address: There are three locations in Edmonton and one in Sherwood Park. You can find a list of locations here.
H&W Produce
Address: There are five locations in Edmonton and one in Sherwood Park. You can find a list of locations here.
Sunterra Market
Address: 201 – 10150 Jasper Avenue and 5728 111th Street
Lucky Supermarket
Address: 10725 97th Street and 13851 127th Street
Freson Bros
Address: There are two locations in Edmonton, one in Fort Saskatchewan and one in Stony Plain. A full list of locations can be found here.
Earth’s General Store
Address: 9605 82nd Avenue
Uproot Food Collective
Address: 10552 114th Street