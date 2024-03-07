SportsBasketball

WNBA will host preseason game in Edmonton in May

Mar 7 2024, 7:33 pm
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA has announced that it will be hosting a preseason game in Edmonton.

In what will be the second WNBA game played north of the US border, the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm will hit the court in downtown Edmonton at Rogers Place on May 5.

This will be the first time such an event has been held in the Alberta capital and the second game to be hosted in the country. The first game came last year when the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx battled it out at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in front of a sold-out audience.

Rogers Place doesn’t typically play host to basketball games. The only times a court has been installed in the arena is during various visits from the Harlem Globetrotters and back in 2022 when the Toronto Raptors sold out the stadium for a preseason game.

The WNBA is the premier women’s league and has been growing in popularity among sports fans for quite some time. This also comes as rumours about a possible WNBA expansion team in Toronto have been making the rounds, which would be the first Canadian team in the league.

The WNBA currently consists of 12 teams across the United States, with a 13th team in California slated to make their debut in 2025.

Tickets for the game will go on sale on March 20, but you can register for front-of-line access here.

